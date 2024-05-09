Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$157.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$142.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTC.A

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$136.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.07. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$189.82.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.