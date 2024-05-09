GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
GSK Price Performance
GSK stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.
GSK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
