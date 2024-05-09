Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.