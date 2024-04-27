AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Apr 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a apr 24 dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

