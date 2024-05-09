Analyzing Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) & PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23% PwrCor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and PwrCor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than PwrCor.

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and PwrCor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.85 $107.84 million N/A N/A PwrCor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats PwrCor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About PwrCor

(Get Free Report)

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.