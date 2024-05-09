APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

