EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.