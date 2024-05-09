Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $74.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

