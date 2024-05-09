Reviewing Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23% Mill City Ventures III -35.31% -0.58% -0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Mill City Ventures III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.85 $107.84 million N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III $3.30 million 5.42 -$1.17 million ($0.19) -14.74

Analyst Recommendations

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Mill City Ventures III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Mill City Ventures III on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

