Critical Survey: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and MDB Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01 MDB Capital $4.23 million 85.65 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23% MDB Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CURO Group and MDB Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,783.50%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than MDB Capital.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

