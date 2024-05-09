Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $206.00 price target on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $185.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

