AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
AEON Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEON opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. AEON Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.17.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AEON Biopharma
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
