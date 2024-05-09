AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AEON Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEON opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. AEON Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

About AEON Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of AEON Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

Featured Articles

