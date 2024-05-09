Contrasting SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globant and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 5 12 0 2.71 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $244.35, indicating a potential upside of 27.90%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Globant has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globant and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.10 billion 3.93 $158.54 million $3.63 52.63 SilverSun Technologies $54.52 million 1.44 -$1.07 million ($0.20) -73.80

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.56% 11.38% 8.14% SilverSun Technologies -1.96% -12.38% -5.32%

Summary

Globant beats SilverSun Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

