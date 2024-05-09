Analyzing Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) & TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Johnson Outdoors and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and TruGolf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $597.89 million 0.65 $19.53 million $0.47 80.74 TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 0.82% 0.97% 0.71% TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40%

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats TruGolf on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.