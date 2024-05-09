Orthofix Medical Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Orthofix Medical in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orthofix Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OFIX. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $557.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

