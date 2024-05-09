Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASFY. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Basf alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.6594 dividend. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,500.00%.

About Basf

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.