Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $820,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

