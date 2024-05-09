Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

