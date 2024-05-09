Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.72 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.
Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
