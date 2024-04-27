Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Down 1.5%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $191.61 and last traded at $191.82. 1,274,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,983,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

