iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Cut by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 258,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,897. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

