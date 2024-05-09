Fosun International Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 56,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR remained flat at $249.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 141,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

