Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

