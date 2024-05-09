Vivo Capital LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Vivo Capital LLC lowered its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,929 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Zai Lab worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 115,885 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 1,442,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,904. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

