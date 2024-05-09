Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 101,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,601. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

