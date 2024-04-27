Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.89 and last traded at $90.32. 221,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,021,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after acquiring an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

