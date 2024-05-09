Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

