Simmons Bank Invests $202,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DexCom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 277,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

