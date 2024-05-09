RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 86,600 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned 2.22% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.81 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

