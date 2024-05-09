Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.65. 653,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,682. The company has a market capitalization of $341.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average is $343.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

