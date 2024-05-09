Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,499. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.87.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

