Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First National Financial (TSE: FN):

5/2/2024 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

5/2/2024 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$39.00.

5/1/2024 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.80. 12,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.09.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. Research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. In other First National Financial news, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

