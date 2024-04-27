WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.3%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $224.71 and last traded at $226.07. Approximately 12,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 133,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $38,142,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

