CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

