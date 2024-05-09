Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Cohu has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

