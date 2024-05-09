Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $4,250,174.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,770,760.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,988,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 142,083 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

