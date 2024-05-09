Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 66,027 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,040,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 191,441 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $698,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 96.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

