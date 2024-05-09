Robert J. Robie Sells 4,336 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FDS stock opened at $433.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

