Elena A. Korablina Sells 21,829 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

