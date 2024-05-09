Elena A. Korablina Sells 21,829 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
AMJ stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.