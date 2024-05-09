Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Director Sells $1,515,120.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 57.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $48,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.