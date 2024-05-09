ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $320.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $326.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

