Stephen Aldrich Sells 1,095 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CSL stock opened at $408.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $415.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.38.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
