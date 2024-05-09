Stephen Aldrich Sells 1,095 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $408.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $415.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

