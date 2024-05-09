ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) COO Sells $395,077.44 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

