Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 million, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.