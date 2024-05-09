JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $35.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Nomura cut their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $31.95 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

