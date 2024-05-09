Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.