MGO Global (MGOL) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGO Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 340 1564 2235 69 2.48

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.92%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.47 MGO Global Competitors $2.14 billion $144.65 million 17.69

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -334.83% -9.67% -9.63%

Risk and Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

