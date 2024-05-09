Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,680. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

