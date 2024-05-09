Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $13,608.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72.
- On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.
Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $11,244,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
