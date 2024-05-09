Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) Senior Officer Paul John Moffat Purchases 78,500 Shares of Stock

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul John Moffat purchased 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$16,485.00.

Legend Power Systems stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of C$25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.58. Legend Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

